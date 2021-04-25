We are in the middle of a significant health crisis. The nation's ongoing fight with COVID-19 is severe. On the important days, holidays, and events, people are staying indoors, hoping for better days to come soon, as they observe those festivals, memorial ceremonies, and more virtually. On April 25, 2021, several events are placed on the holiday calendar date, World Malaria Day and Mahavir Jayanti for Jainism. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 25, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

World Malaria Day

National DNA Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Anzac Day 2021 in Australia

Liberation Day 2021 in Italy

National Zucchini Bread Day

Mahavir Jayanti / Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

International Delegate’s Day

National Telephone Day

National Pet Parents Day

National Hug a Plumber Day

National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Kiss and Make Up Day

