The first day of April is celebrated as April Fools' Day or April Fool's Day when people trick their friends and loved ones by playing pranks and sharing hilarious jokes and memes. The annual holiday consists of hoaxes and humorous jokes. Although the day has been observed for centuries in many countries, its true origins are unknown. The day encourages fun and laughter among people, reduces stress, and therefore could be good for your heart and mental health. To make the most of the occasion, we have curated extremely funny jokes, comical messages, HD pictures, puns, memes, and quirky messages to fool your friends and dear ones. April Fools' Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Too Lazy for Physical Pranks? Hilarious Posts to Take a Dig at Your BFFs That is Guaranteed to End With LOLs on April 1st!

April Fool's Day 2022 Messages

April Fool's Day 2022 Jokes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: If Anyone Thinks that You are Intelligent Then Just Smile at Him and Wish Him a Happy April Fools' Day and He Would Know it All.

April Fool's Day Jokes

April Fool's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy April Fool's Day 2022. The Greatest Lesson in Life is to Know that Even Fools are Right Sometimes.

Happy April Fool's Day 2022 SMS

April Fool's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Some People Can't Be Fooled on April Fools' Day Because They Were Fooled Too Many Times During their Entire Lifetime!

April Fool's Day Funny Puns

April Fool's Day 2022 Puns (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2022! It Takes A Lot of Courage to Make a Fool of Yourself and You Have Already Done a Great Job.

April Fool's Day 2022 HD Image

April Fool's Day 2022 Texts (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Hey Buddy, Today is the Day When the World Celebrates the Existence of People Like You! You Are So Lucky! Happy April Fools' Day 2022.

