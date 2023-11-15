The festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today, November 15, across the country. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, etc, took to X, formerly Twitter, to extend greetings of Bhai Dooj. PM Narendra Modi said, "Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the sacred relationship between brother and sister." At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to all celebrating Bhai Dooj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the several leaders who also extended the greetings of Bhai Dooj. It must be noted that Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota in Bengal, Bhai Tika in Nepal, and other regional names, is a Hindu festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj 2023 Correct Date in India – Is Bhau Beej on 14th or 15th of November? Know Exact Tithi, Tikka Ceremony Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Occasion.

भाई दूज भाई-बहन के पवित्र रिश्तों का प्रतीक पर्व है। देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को इस पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम व स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व 'भाई दूज' की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है कि भाई-बहन के रिश्तों में स्नेह और विश्वास सदैव बना रहे। pic.twitter.com/0QcChDWybD — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) November 15, 2023

