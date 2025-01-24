Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s death anniversary is observed in India on January 24. He was one of India’s most renowned classical vocalists. He made a lot of contributions to Hindustani classical music, and he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2009. He was known for his powerful and soulful voice. Many of his renditions have inspired generations and continue to influence musicians, artists, and music lovers to date. His death anniversary is a time for the nation to remember him and his musical legacy. His passion for music will always be cherished in the hearts of his fans. To know more about the legendary vocalist whose legacy is immortalised, watch the full Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India video below. Bhimsen Joshi 98th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Renowned Hindustani Classical Vocalist.

Watch the Video To Learn More About Pandit Bhimsen Joshi:

