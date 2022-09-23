Also known as Bi Visibility Day and Bisexual Pride Day, Celebrate Bisexuality Day will be observed on September 23. This day is dedicated to the people who identify as bisexuals. This day is preceded by Bisexual Awareness Week to highlight the struggles of bisexuals in this world. This special day for bisexuals was conceived as a response to the prejudice and marginalisation that bisexual people face, from straight people and people from the LGBTQIA+ community. Understanding one’s sexuality and sharing it with people is a complex journey, and bisexuals have faced a lot of challenges, even while communicating with their own partners. On this day for celebrating bisexuality, share these images and HD wallpapers to spread the word about Bi Visibility Day 2022. Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Bi Visibility Day Dedicated to the Bisexual Community.

