Happy Chinese New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit! People wish each other with greetings of Gong Xi Fa Cai and Xin Nian Kuai Le to celebrate the momentous occasion of a brand new year according to the lunar calendar. This is why this festival is also called the Chinese Lunar New Year or Lunar New Year, and even Spring Festival and Chunjie. The celebrations of this new year will begin on January 22, 2023, and continue till the Lantern Festival on February 5. It’s called the Spring Festival because the spring season in the lunisolar calendar traditionally starts with Lichun, the first of the twenty-four solar terms the festival celebrates around Chinese New Year. To ensure you include everyone you know in these celebrations, share these Happy Chinese New Year 2023 images and Xin Nian Kuai Le HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings, GIFs, WhatsApp messages and quotes. Lucky Foods To Eat for Chinese New Year 2023: From Dumplings to Noodles, Attract Good Luck by Eating These Foods During the Spring Festival.

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2023 Images

Chinese New Year 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year! I Wish This Year Brings You the Success, Blessings, and Happiness That You So Rightly Deserve.

Chinese New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Wealth and Prosperity in Life. May Good Luck Follow You in Every Step and Your House Be Filled With Happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartfelt Best Wishes Are With You and Your Loving Family Throughout This New Year and Always. Wishing You All Joy and Prosperity in the New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Chinese New Year 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Step Into the Chinese New Year, May God’s Blessings Guide You Through Your Limitations and Help You Rise Higher Above Your Weaknesses

Chinese New Year 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Chinese New Year 2023 GIF

Happy Chinese New Year 2023 GIF (File Image)

Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Messages To Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

