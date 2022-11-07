Dev Deepawali is observed usually 15 days after the festival of Diwali on the full moon of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated especially in Varanasi since it is believed that on this day, the Hindu Gods enter the earth for a dip in the Ganges. This is why the riverfront is lit with millions of earthen lamps to welcome them. People also decorate their houses with oil lamps and Rangolis. This festival celebrates Lord Shiva’s victory over three powerful demons: Vidyunmali, Tarakakasha, and Viryavana, together known as Tripurasura. This festival is therefore also known as 'Tripurotsav' or 'Tripurari Purnima', which falls on the day of Kartik Purnima. On Dev Diwali 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as Tripurari Purnima wishes, Dev Deepawali greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Muhurat: From Significance to Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

