Happy Easter Sunday 2021! On a special day Pope Francis, the sovereign of the Vatican City State took to Twitter to share messages and greetings with the netizens.

Check Ressurection Sunday Wishes by the Sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis on Twitter:

Dear brother, dear sister: if on this night you are experiencing an hour of darkness, a day that has not yet dawned, a light dimmed or a dream shattered, open your heart with amazement to the message of #Easter: “Do not be afraid, he has risen!” — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021

First Message

This is the first #Easter message that I would offer you: it is always possible to begin anew, because there is a new life that God can awaken in us in spite of all our failures. From the rubble of our hearts, God can create a work of art. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021

Second Message

This is the second message of #Easter: faith is not an album of past memories; Jesus is not outdated. He is alive here and now. He walks beside you each day, in every situation you are experiencing, in every trial you have to endure, in your deepest hopes and dreams. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021

Third Message

This is the third message of #Easter: Jesus, the Risen Lord, loves us without limits and is there at every moment of our lives. He invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day in order to rediscover the grace of everyday life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021

