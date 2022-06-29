The Islamic festival Eid al-Adha follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, at the time of Qurbani or sacrifice. Eid al-Adha or Big Eid is celebrated by Muslims with great fervour all over the world as a major holiday for a period of three to four days. The sighting of the crescent moon begins on Dhul-Hijjah itself that's predicted to arrive on June 30, Thursday. Saudi Arabia called on Muslims to sight the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent moon. According to the traditional Hijr calendar, the sighting of the moon in the sky will denote the start of the Feast of Sacrifice. People dress in their finest garments and meet with family and friends to greet Chand Mubarak on the evening of Eid. Here's our compilation of HD Images, greetings, quotes and messages for the festival. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Eid al-Adha Moon Sighting Greetings

Eid Al-Adha Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye Din ka Ujaala Shaam Ban ke Aaye, Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Ayse Mehmaan Ban ke Aye!

Eid al-Adha 2022 HD Images

Eid al-Adha Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Shyam Ban ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban ke Aye. Chand Raat Mubarak Ho!

Eid al-Adha Chand Mubarak!

Eid Ka Chand Mubarak 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: Chand Raat Mubarak! Is Dua ki Sath ki Allah Tala Apki Zindagi ki Har Kawahish, Har Tamana, Har Khushi, Har Dua Puri Kare. Ameen!!

Eid al-Adha 2022 Messages

Eid Ka Chand Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Ban Ke Aaye,. Din Ka Ujala Shaan Ban Ke Aaye, Kabhi Door Na Ho Aapke Chehre Se Hasi,. Har Din Aisa Mehaman Ban Ke Aaye.

Chand Mubarak 2022 HD Wallpapers

Chand Raat Mubarak Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Chand Raat Mubarak

