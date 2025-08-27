The grandeur of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Darshan LIVE on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 promises to be a visual treat for devotees across India. Known as one of Mumbai’s richest and most revered pandals, the GSB Seva Mandal idol attracts lakhs of visitors every year with its majestic decoration, divine aura and traditional rituals. On Ganeshotsav Day 1, August 27, 2025, devotees can watch the celebrations and aarti online through live streaming straight from King’s Circle, Mumbai, making it possible for people across the globe to witness the spiritual splendour of Ganpati Bappa’s arrival. Ganeshotsav 2025 Wishes, Images, Wallpapers and Greetings for Positivity and Prosperity.

Ganeshotsav 2025 Day 1 Live: GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Darshan From King’s Circle, Mumbai

