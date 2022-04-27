Holocaust Remembrance Day is also referred to as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust is marked every year on the 27th of April. The day commemorates the victims of the genocide, which resulted in the mass killing of one-third of the Jewish population during World War II, between 1933 and 1945 by Nazi Germany. To remember and pay tribute to all those who suffered under the Nazi regime, Twitterati shared messages, photos with sayings, and quotes on Yom HaShoah.

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022

#Israel will mark #Holocaust Remembrance Day later this week. On the eve of World War II, the world Jewish population was 16.6 million. Today, over 80 years later, the world Jewish population remains only 15.2 million.#NeverAgain #YomHashoah 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/GlNyH4IwO6 — Eytan Halon (@eytanhalon) April 25, 2022

International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022 Messages

Tomorrow is Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). Let us remember all those who lost their lives and keep their memories close to our hearts. I hope that one day us Targeted Individuals will also be able to tell our story as survivors. pic.twitter.com/CmsgDRi8fp — Targeted Angel (@targetedangel_7) April 26, 2022

International Day In Memory Of The Victims Of The Holocaust Photos

Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Approx 664,000 - 1.2 million died either in massacres or from ill-treatment, exposure and starvation. 📸: Column of deportees walking through Harput vilayet during the Armenian genocide. #HolocaustExplained https://t.co/jo8GhTq4xt pic.twitter.com/n7WGDl9g9r — The Wiener Holocaust Library (@wienerlibrary) April 24, 2022

Holocaust Remembrance Day Sayings

My poem, “Remains” was published with @PoetrySuperHwy as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day pic.twitter.com/BIjZUYmH6T — Lynn(e) Schmidt (@LynneSchmidt) April 24, 2022

Holocaust Remembrance Day Images

Imagine if every January 27th, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Nazis with Nazi flags came out in public and openly declared their hate like this towards people of Jewish or Israeli decent standing up for their families.#Recognize1915 TURKEY IS GUILTY OF GENOCIDE 🇦🇲 https://t.co/QjiL2UTI6U pic.twitter.com/cLG2orjtN2 — Gio Iachini (@badabing213) April 24, 2022

