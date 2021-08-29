Popular Lord Krishna temple, Mumbai’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mandir also known as Sri Sri Radha Rasabihari ji Temple or ISKCON Juhu temple is all prepared to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2021. This year, the significant Hindu festival will be observed on August 30, Monday across the country. Janmashtami is also known as Sri Krishna Jayanthi and Gokulashtami. As the world continues to battle coronavirus pandemic, festivities and celebrations have been downscaled leading to virtual celebrations. This is why Janmashtami 2021 live streaming from Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mandir or ISKCON Juhu temple is made available online. You can see live darshan from Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mandir on YouTube or at their official ISKCON Juhu Mumbai website staying at home.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mandir or ISKCON Juhu Temple LIVE DARSHAN

