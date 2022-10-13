The Karwa Chauth Vrat is a very strict fast observed mostly by married Hindu women in all parts of the world who don’t consume any food or even a drop of water from sunrise till moonrise on the fasting day. On this day, married women meet each other and special Puja Thalis are decorated for the rituals. They sit in a circle and start rotating the Thalis, which is called Thali Batana, and each of them narrates their version of the story of Karwa Chauth. On this day, Goddess Gauri is worshipped, who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. For everyone observing this fast in the UK, here are Karwa Chauth 2022 moon timings and Karwa Chauth 2022 Vrat Puja Subh Muhurat timings for performing Puja in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

Get Moonrise Timings in the UK

1. Moonrise in London on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:38 PM

2. Moonrise in Edinburgh on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:22 PM

3. Moonrise in Birmingham on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:40 PM

4. Moonrise in Manchester on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:35 PM

Get Karwa Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in London - 06:12 PM to 07:31 PM

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Edinburgh - 06:17 PM to 07:38 PM

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Birmingham - 06:17 PM to 07:37 PM

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Manchester - 06:17 PM to 07:37 PM

