Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 12. Also known as Sri Lakshmi Panchami or Shri Vrata, this Hindu festival falls on the Chaitra Shukla Panchami. People pray to Devi Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth and seek her divine blessings for a Happy and Prosperous New Year. Apart from offering prayers and visiting temples, people also share festive greetings with their loved ones. Here’s a collection of Happy Lakshmi Panchami 2024 wishes, Sri Lakshmi Panchami greetings, Happy Shree Panchami WhatsApp messages, Lakshmi Panchami images and wallpapers that one can easily download and share with family and friends. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

Lakshmi Panchami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami, May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness, Prosperity and Success. Happy Lakshmi Panchami

Lakshmi Panchami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings, Happiness, Peace, and Contentment in Your Home With the Grace of Goddess Lakshmi. Best Wishes for Sri Lakshmi Panchami to You and Your Family

Lakshmi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami Bring to You Good Benefits & Prosperity.

Lakshmi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Sri Lakshmi Panchami Bring Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfil All Your Dreams.

Lakshmi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Take Your Business and Life to New Heights. Wishing You All Shubh Sri Lakshmi Panchami

Maa Lakshmi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, We Wish You Success in Every Walk of Life. Wishing You a Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami

Maa Lakshmi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lakshmi Follows in the Footsteps of Kunkava in Your Home, May You Attain Immense Happiness and Wealth. Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

