We are at the end of March, but surely, the final days have a lot of events and festivals grabbing people's attention. With the Holy Week 2021, March 29 marks Holy Monday, observed by the Christians. Again, it is the second and main day of the Hindu festival, Holi. The Muslim celebration of Shab-E-Barat ends today in the evening. Aside, from these events, there are other occasions too! Find out the list of festivals and events falling on today's calendar date.

List of March 29, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Holi

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

National Smoke and Mirrors Day

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

Holy Monday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)