Mattu Pongal is the third day of the multi-day Pongal festival and is mainly observed in the state of Tamil Nadu. This year Mattu Pongal will be celebrated on 15th January. The term ‘mattu’ in Tamil signifies ‘the bull’ and thus the day of Mattu Pongal is dedicated as celebrations of the cattle. That is why people offer prayers to the bulls, cows, and other farm animals. Moreover, the bull festival or Jallikattu is held in Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, and Tanjavur on this day. Enjoy the special occasion by sharing Happy Mattu Pongal 2022 wishes and hearty messages with your family and relatives. When Is Thai Pongal 2022? Is Sankranthi Date Falling on January 14 or January 15 This Year? Know Significance of Pongalo Pongal.

