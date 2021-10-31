List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 31, 2021:

1. Halloween

2. National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) in India

3. National Caramel Apple Day

4. Magic Day

5. Books For Treats Day

6. Girl Scout Founder’s Day

7. National Doorbell Day

8. National Knock Knock Joke Day

9. Reformation Day

10. Visit A Cemetery Day

11. World Savings Day

