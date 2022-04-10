The Holy Week of Christians is mentioned in the Gospels as the last days of Jesus Christ on Earth. The passion Week begins with Palm Sunday and culminates with Easter Day. The very first day of the week is observed as Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday, which marks Christ's triumphant arrival in Jerusalem to the crowd's cheers, who were waving leaves of the Palm tree. People take the procession by holding palm leaves and distribute the sacramental palm branches. Christians take these palms, which are often blessed by clergy, to their homes, hanging them alongside Christian art. You can virtually observe the Palm Sunday Mass live from different Churches across the sphere. Check out the Live telecast for Passion Sunday 2022 LIVE below: Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Mass - Palm Sunday

