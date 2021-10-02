International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated on October 2 every year. This annual observance was first started by the United Nations on June 15, 2007, aims to spread awareness about the power of non-violence and motivate more and more people worldwide to choose peace and non-violence. Here's a bunch of quotes on non-violence and peace to celebrate the International Day of Non-Violence 2021.

Quote by Mahatma Gandhi (File Image)

Nonviolence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed. - Mahatma Gandhi

Quote by Tony Evans (File Image)

Peace, unity, love, and nonviolence should be our rallying cry and the catalyst for change in our nation. - Tony Evans

Quote by Coretta Scott King (File Image)

Nonviolence is the only credible response to the violence we're seeing around the world. - Coretta Scott King

Quote by Alice Walker (File Image)

We must, I believe, start teaching our children the sanity of nonviolence much earlier. - Alice Walker

Quote by Bernice King (File Image)

Nonviolence will empower and equip us to bring generations to the table and fuse our knowledge, gifts, and zeal together. - Bernice King

