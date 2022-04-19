Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious fasting day for Hindus, that is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is marked on Sankashti Chaturthi which falls on a Tuesday. The northern and southern parts of India, both celebrate Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi but the festival is observed on a grand scale in the state of Maharashtra. Watch the Live broadcast of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi aarti, puja and temple darshan from Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

