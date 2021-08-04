Every year, Single Working Women's Day is celebrated on August 4. The day is celebrated across the globe by millions to appreciate the hard work of every single working woman out there. Thus, today netizens have shared several motivational quotes, wishes, images, greetings and messages on Twitter to celebrate the special day. Take a look:

Secular Celebration

Today, August 4, is Single Working Women's Day. It is a secular celebration and recognition of the important role single working women play in day-to-day life. The Day draws attention towards the women who are working and doing all the tasks. #DumagueteInfo #DumaGetMe pic.twitter.com/VrrQup8vsh — Dumaguete Tourism (@DgteTourism) August 4, 2021

That's What We Need!

Special Day

Single Working Women’s Day A day to recognize the contributions made by single women in the workplace. Part of Single Working Women’s Week. #SingleWorkingWomensDay pic.twitter.com/PHrjytVZXS — GlobalActsofUnity (@mikebhaines) August 4, 2021

Girl Power

A woman can choose to be single and work. On this Single Working Women's Day, let us root for them and show our support! #successfulwomen #women #equality #Feminism #workingwomen pic.twitter.com/FJriDcjGyV — Snehal Malpani (@SnehalMalpani) August 4, 2021

Importance of Single Women

Single Working Women’s Day was founded by Barbara Payne, a single working woman herself. Her unique perspective on being a single woman who held a job led her to see how much women just like her contributed to society 😊 pic.twitter.com/dtS8UlN8gR — Ambidextrous Anmol (@Anmolpurbia) August 4, 2021

