Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022! This festival marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the auspicious Hindu wedding season. Tulsi Vivah is also called Tulsi Kalyanam and devotees on this day observe the wedding ceremony of Goddess Tulsi, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Vishnu. The rituals are similar to those of any Hindu marriage and the bride and the groom are decked up for the event. A Mandap is prepared and the pot that holds the holy basil plant is beautifully decorated for the function. The ceremony involves Lord Vishnu’s Shaligram, a picture or even an Amla branch since the Amla tree is considered very close to Lord Vishnu. To mark this auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah 2022, here are WhatsApp messages and Tulsi Kalyanam wishes that you can share as greetings, images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones on this day. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Designs: Artful Tulsi Puja Rangoli Patterns To Add Colours To The Holy Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Messages and Tulsi Kalyanam Wishes

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Find the One You Have Been Looking For. Here’s Sending My Best Wishes to You on the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Tulsi Vivah, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Life Partner.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu Bless You With All the Goodness in the World. May You Be Blessed With a Happy Married Life. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With the Choicest Blessings of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu. Here’s Wishing You a Happy and Blissful Tulsi Vivah.

Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sacred Day of Tulsi Vivah Shower You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace, Prosperity and Profound Happiness.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)