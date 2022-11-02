On the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah, Hindu devotees celebrate the ceremonial marriage of the holy Tulsi or Basil plant with Lord Vishnu’s Shaligram manifestation or the Shri Krishna Avatar. This day falls in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik Dwadashi according to the Hindu calendar. The celebration usually coincides with Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu is believed to wake up from a deep slumber of four months with the end of Chaturmas. The Tulsi plant is considered to be very auspicious and is even believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. This day also marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. A significant part of the preparations of the day includes drawing beautiful Rangoli patterns around the Tulsi plant and decorating the Tulsi pot holder elaborately to prepare for the marriage ceremony. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Rangoli Designs: Artful Tulsi Puja Rangoli Patterns To Add Colours To The Holy Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

The rituals of this marriage ceremony resemble those of a traditional Hindu wedding, and it is performed in temples or even homes. Devotees observe a day-long fast till the ceremony in the evening and the Tulsi plant is decorated like a bride. A small mandap is set up for the Puja and even vermillion and Haldi are applied to the plant. Devotees on this day decorate the plant holder beautifully, with some painting traditional patterns on it and with some others even draping a saree around the pot for the auspicious ceremony. To help you out with the decorations, here are Tulsi Vivah 2022 pot decoration ideas to give your Tulsi plant a festive touch on this day.

Draping A Saree Around The Pot

Traditional Patterns For The Pot

Giving The Pot A Makeover

Festive Decorations for The Pot

How to Decorate The Tulsi Pot

Since the plant is considered an earthly manifestation of Goddess Tulsi, Hindu devotees usually keep the holy basil plant in their courtyard or near their homes in special pots or temple-shaped earthen pots. These pots are beautifully decorated during this festival for the ceremony. We hope that these pot holder designs brighten up your celebrations. Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).