Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia issued visa applications for Umrah for this year. Permits to perform Umrah for local and international pilgrims will be issued on August 3, 2022. Foreigners are allowed to perform Umrah this year after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown rules.

The Ministry has further confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions have also been lifted. Pilgrims are not required to show a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival. Quarantine is not required for the travellers arriving. Age 5 years and above require anyone to perform the prayer at the Two Holy Mosques.

Check New Guidelines:

Umrah Season 1444 Protocols - Ages 5 years and above - Umrah Visas will be issued from today, First Arrivals from 1st Muharram - No PCR test or COVID-19 Vaccine required - For other Vaccines, check with local accredited agencies - Permits for Rawdah and Umrah from Eatmarna App — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 14, 2022

