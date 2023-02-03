While Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated around September 16 and 17 every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha Month. This year, it is being celebrated on February 3, 2023. Many parts of the country observe this festival on this day. Hindu devotees believe that by worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on this day, they can be successful in whatever they want to achieve. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to be the divine architect of the universe, and he appeared on this day during the Magha month. The northern and western parts of India celebrate this day on a grand scale. As you prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023, here are some messages in Hindi that you can share with everyone you know as wishes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers on this occasion. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Messages & Images: Greetings, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Share With Loved Ones To Celebrate the Festival.

