World Hearing Day is a campaign held every year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 3. This day aims at making people realize the importance of hearing care and raise awareness to avoid deafness. This year's theme for World Hearing Day is "To hear for life, listen with care". To observe the important day, Twitterati shared quotes, messages, greetings, and HD Images.

World Hearing Day 2022 Messages

World Hearing Day is a campaign held each year by Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization. Activities take place across the globe and an event is hosted at the World Health Organization on March 3. pic.twitter.com/THhdX6MkQf — Zakir Hussain Qaimkhani (@zakirkk) March 2, 2022

World Hearing Day 2022 Tweets

Awareness About Hearing Care

With so many sounds and noises surrounding us, we must take care of our hearing health in order to be able to hear properly. Happy World Hearing Day 2022. #worldhearingday2022pic.twitter.com/zy92m22xTO — Lakshay Chopra (@htaleads) March 3, 2022

Happy World Hearing Day 2022

Today World Hearing Day. The WHO created this day to raise awareness to avoid deafness in 2007 and the holiday was renamed from International Ear Care day to World hearing day in 2016. #WorldHearingDay#sajaikumarpic.twitter.com/4ASHGp8Xk2 — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) March 3, 2022

Safe Listening And Hearing Care

March 3rd is World Hearing Day. Let’s spread the word about hearing protection and hearing loss prevention. Enjoy the activities, events, and hobbies you love❤️—but do so safely! #safelistening #worldhearingday #hearingcare pic.twitter.com/1EYjuAbUsg — Surender Kumar (@SKumar449) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)