World Hearing Day is a campaign held every year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 3. This day aims at making people realize the importance of hearing care and raise awareness to avoid deafness. This year's theme for World Hearing Day is "To hear for life, listen with care". To observe the important day, Twitterati shared quotes, messages, greetings, and HD Images.
World Hearing Day 2022 Messages
World Hearing Day is a campaign held each year by Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization. Activities take place across the globe and an event is hosted at the World Health Organization on March 3. pic.twitter.com/THhdX6MkQf
— Zakir Hussain Qaimkhani (@zakirkk) March 2, 2022
World Hearing Day 2022 Tweets
World Hearing Day #hearingloss #hearing #hearingcare @DelhiYoungsters @DelhiPorters @1AllHearingEar pic.twitter.com/YRyY8GXFxx
— Nishant Gulati 🇮🇳 (@NishantGulati18) March 3, 2022
Awareness About Hearing Care
With so many sounds and noises surrounding us, we must take care of our hearing health in order to be able to hear properly. Happy World Hearing Day 2022. #worldhearingday2022pic.twitter.com/zy92m22xTO
— Lakshay Chopra (@htaleads) March 3, 2022
Happy World Hearing Day 2022
Today World Hearing Day.
The WHO created this day to raise awareness to avoid deafness in 2007 and the holiday was renamed from International Ear Care day to World hearing day in 2016. #WorldHearingDay#sajaikumarpic.twitter.com/4ASHGp8Xk2
— Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) March 3, 2022
Safe Listening And Hearing Care
March 3rd is World Hearing Day. Let’s spread the word about hearing protection and hearing loss prevention. Enjoy the activities, events, and hobbies you love❤️—but do so safely! #safelistening #worldhearingday #hearingcare pic.twitter.com/1EYjuAbUsg
— Surender Kumar (@SKumar449) March 3, 2022
