Dussehra, Dasara or Dashain is an important Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navratri. The event commemorates the day when Lord Rama killed the ten-headed demon Ravan. Today people celebrate the victory of the Lord by burning towering effigies of Ravana, symbolising evil. The same occasion is celebrated as Vijayadashmi in West Bengal, commemorating Maa Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma. Dussehra 2022 is an auspicious occasion celebrated by the Hindu community across India. On account of the same, it will be a Dry Day in India on Wednesday, 5 October. On the occasion of Vijayadashmi 2022, the sale of alcohol will be strictly prohibited in all restaurants, taverns, public bars, pubs and liquor shops. Dussehra 2022 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Aparahna Puja Muhurat on Vijayadashami? Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Associated With Ram Ravan Yudh Festival.

Check Out List Of Dry Days For 2022

Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops#Dussehra #Dussehra2022 #Vijayadashami #dryday https://t.co/IslejB4xUK — LatestLY (@latestly) October 4, 2022

