Kartik Aaryan feels 'purposeless' now as he has finally completed his Goa trip with college buddies. The actor shared a photo dump on Instagram from his beachy time that sees him in pool, soaking vitamin D, chilling with friends and more. Not to miss, the lad's shirtless pics. Kartik Aaryan Spends Valentine’s Day With His Little Pooch Katori and Their Adorable Pics Will Melt Your Hearts!

Kartik Aaryan Goa Diaries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)