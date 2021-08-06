In a dramatic and heroic effort, a fellow commuter jumped and rescued a wheelchair-bound man who fell from the New York subway platform onto the railway tracks. The Samaritan jumped down the platform and rescued the man about 10s before the train entered into the Union Square station. Just in the nick of time, the rescuer saved the man pulling him up with the help of other passengers. A video of the same is going viral on social media where the man is being hailed as a hero.

Watch The Video of The Dramatic Rescue Here

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021

