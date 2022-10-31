A 15 seconds clip of a stunning crescent moon has taken the internet by storm. The high-definition time-lapse clip was captured by Seattle-based photographer Sigma Sreedharan, showing the Moon going past the Space Needle, an observation tower in Seattle. The Earth's natural satellite seemed overblown, and its fine details, such as craters and the earthshine surrounding it were also prominently visible in the viral footage. Moon Walk Bloopers! Hilarious Video of Astronauts Tripping And Falling on The Moon Goes Viral on Internet; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing.

Mesmerising, Isn't It?

Here's a timelapse video of last night's #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec. pic.twitter.com/MF5TukYlP5 — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 29, 2022

