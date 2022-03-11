An astrologer named Rudra Karan Partaap’s tweets have gone viral after he successfully predicted the outcome of assembly Elections 2022. He had also predicted successfully about the Russia-Ukraine war. He had forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

See Tweets:

2022 Election analysis : Uttar Pradesh : BJP government with majority✅ Uttarakhand : BJP government ✅ Goa : BJP government ( 65% chances ) ✅ Punjab : AAP government✅ — Rudrá Karan Pártaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) January 19, 2022

In 2022, we could observe minimum 2 Big WARS within some countries. Russia-Ukraine could be one of them. Taiwan/China could be the other⚡️ Phenomenon like Floods and Tsunami’s could be more destructive in Asia #RudraKaranPartaap #VedicAstrology pic.twitter.com/PqztBS0sEK — Rudrá Karan Pártaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) January 30, 2022

Part-2 The Immunity and health of indian’s could suffer again and the pandemic could spread more widely. January 2022 could be a high time/Alert for India because Rahu will reach its natal 5 degree 44’ minute in Krittika nakshatra (Agni) Pada 4 — Rudrá Karan Pártaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) September 12, 2021

