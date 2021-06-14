Kanta Prasad, the owner of the Dhaba, had accused Gaurav Wasan of financial misappropriation. Months after the whole drama, another video of them is now going viral. Another food blogger shared a video where we can see Prasad apologising to Wasan with folded hands. He can be heard saying, "Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief".

Post the video apology, Gaurav also shared a picture with them saying that 'All is Well, that ends well."

Check Out His Tweet Here:

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

Also Check Our Coverage About The Same Below:

