Beandri Booysen, a 19-year-old TikTok star from South Africa, has passed away. She died from progeria, a rare genetic condition that causes premature ageing in children. Beandri was born on November 20, 2005, and she passed away on December 18, 2024. The sad news was shared on her family’s social media handle. Beandri was loved for her vibrant personality and infectious laughter. She was one of the most inspiring and beloved women of the country and also the last person in South Africa living with Progeria. Even though she faced many challenges, Beandri always remained hopeful and spread happiness. She became an inspiration, raising awareness about progeria and inspiring others too who live with illnesses. Adriana Thyssen, Brazilian Fitness Influencer, Dies of ‘Mystery Illness’ At 49 After Losing 45 Kg in A Year.

South African TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Passes Away

Beandri Booysen (Photo Credits: Facebook)

