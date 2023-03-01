Alaska is known for its wild and wilderness. A video from there shows a few people sitting around a stream and a bear comes charging towards them. Instead of getting scared, the people stay calm, totally unbothered by the animal. The bear then moves ahead in the stream. The video is captioned, “An ordinary day in Alaska” while people have expressed concern if it could have been dangerous. While one person commented it is totally normal and that the bear is more interested in catching salmon in the stream than attacking a human. Viral Video of Alligators Enjoying a Good Scratch Is Too Cute To Be Missed.

Video of Bear Running Towards People in Alaska Surfaces:

An ordinary day in Alaska 🐻 pic.twitter.com/fp4xxg9RYp — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 26, 2023

