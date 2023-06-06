In a video going viral on social media, a bold mongoose attacks a lizard, and the fight continues in the middle of the road. The incident took place at the Kruger National Park. Maitseo Matlou shot the amazing clip, which was posted by Latest Sightings. “We got in a little closer to the action and switched off the vehicle. The mongoose maintained a tight grip on the lizard. However, the lizard was not so quick to give in and fought back. The fighting from both ends resulted in a tug of war, with neither getting the upper hand.[sic]”, Maitseo stated. Monitor Lizard on Front Door Viral Video: Residents Shocked as Monitor Lizard Shows Up on Their Doorsteps (Watch).

Viral Video of Mongoose Attack on Lizard:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)