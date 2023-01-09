An old video showing a giant and thin reticulated snake climbing a tree is going viral on the internet. The snake flaunts its mesmerising climbing skills in the clip, which has left the netizens awestruck. The reptile slowly climbs up the tree trunk and then lifts its head to rise above. It then continues with the same method and manages to climb up high on the tree. The snake has a Bronzeback that matches the colour of a tree trunk. Snake That Looks Like Fruit! Viral Video of Yellow Ball Python Resembling a Banana Will Mess With Your Head.

Watch the Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A V I P A T E L (@ravipatel_photography)

