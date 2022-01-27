BTS' ARMY is feeling mushy right now as their favourite vocalist dropped a snippet of his unreleased heartbreaking song on Instagram. V aka Kim Taehyung shared a blank video with his soothing voice in the background and since then his fans are posting their reactions to the heartwarming song on Twitter. Fans were also left wondering if the track is from Tae’s mixtape KTH1. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Was The Ultimate Star During 'Crosswalk Concert' on The Late Late Show With James Corden! View Pics and Videos

Watch V's Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Fan Account Posted The Lyrics Of The Romantic Song

“I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I'm crying too Since you're not here, I've lost my only light I'm all by myself, 9 feet under” ㅡ 220125, Kim Taehyung Unreleased Song lyrics @BTS_twt — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) January 25, 2022

ARMY Can't Keep Calm

The Song Is Actually Praise-Worthy

Colette.. I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I'm cry too Since you're not here, I've lost my only light I'm all by myself, 9 feet under - Kim Taehyung He is sooo romantic 😭😭😭😭😭😭#Taehyung #V pic.twitter.com/sjYUHz1mf6 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)