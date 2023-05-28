Celebrity stylist Ami Patel had a heart-stopping moment when she realized her beloved Apple Watch was missing after a hectic day of traveling through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Frantically retracing her steps, she couldn't contain her relief when she received an unexpected message from the airport's on-ground staff. With impeccable honesty, they had found her precious timepiece and ensured its safe return. Grateful beyond words, Ami publicly thanked the CSMIA team for their integrity and prompt response. Sara Ali Khan's Mini Dresses That Are a Must-Have in Your Party Wardrobe.
Check Out CSMIA Reply Here:
Dear Ami, thank you for your kind appreciation towards Ms. Tanvi & Julia and our on-ground team's services. We are delighted to know that your watch was found and our dedicated efforts are helpful to passengers. (1/2)
— CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) May 28, 2023
