A very cute video of a little pup comfortably sitting on its parent dog to eat off a kitchen slab has been shared online. It is one of the cutest things you will see today. The way the bigger dog stands still to ensure its puppy can comfortably sit and eat off the kitchen rack while all of this is being captured on camera is just too adorable.

Check the video here:

trabalho em dupla pic.twitter.com/barsrSY9Gv — iti malias (@itimaliasof) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)