A video that shows a perfectly happy Indian groom wearing a huge garland of cash has gone viral and amazed all Internet users. The clip shows the groom standing with his friends who can be seen supporting and holding the cash garland which is touching the floor and goes way beyond the man’s shoulders and even beyond his many friends. It’s a wonder all that cash fit in one frame! This video has truly amazed the Netizens who are now having full-fledged discussions about the garland and the wedding. Watch this amusing video below. Video: Elephant Tries to Enter Bus, 'Everyone Wants to Reach Home Early for Diwali 2022' Netizens Say.

Watch The Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliya | Female Photographer (@aliyaphotoworks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)