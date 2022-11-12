Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 8 pm on Saturday. The earthquake tremors were also felt in the nearby northern states of India. This comes just three days after India’s neighbouring country Nepal experienced 6.3 magnitudes. Amidst all the fear and anxiousness, the people of Delhi seem to be finding some solace by seeing the lighter side. As soon as the news of the earthquake broke, the micro-blogging platform, Twitter was flooded with ‘earthquake in Delhi’ funny memes and tweets along with the trending hashtag #delhiearthquake. It looks like nothing can shake the spirit of true Dilliwalas! Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida, Gurugram and Surrounding Areas.
Ohhoo
Earthquake in Delhi. Meanwhile Delhi People: #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/P9pmGJdYRN
— ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) November 12, 2022
Bas Bhi Karo
Delhi people to earthquake: Bas kro ab 🙏🙏#earthquake #delhiearthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lRgZtiIuzz
— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022
Testing Times for Delhi
Then pollution and now earthquake delhites: #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/AntGa5Hw46
— Surbhi🇮🇳🚩 (@surbhi_1312) November 12, 2022
Ab Bata Bhi Do
Delhi people right now #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/qEYHAYcGz9
— Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) November 12, 2022
HEHHEHEHE (Crying Internally)
#Delhi people after 3rd #delhiearthquake in 1 week #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Kyd9DBYTff
— Keshav 🇮🇳 (@Keshav10042000) November 12, 2022
Dilliwalon Ki Baat Hi Kuch Aur Hai
Earthquake in Delhi 2nd in a week.#delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/Q21kEe0xXE
— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) November 12, 2022
