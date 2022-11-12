Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 8 pm on Saturday. The earthquake tremors were also felt in the nearby northern states of India. This comes just three days after India’s neighbouring country Nepal experienced 6.3 magnitudes. Amidst all the fear and anxiousness, the people of Delhi seem to be finding some solace by seeing the lighter side. As soon as the news of the earthquake broke, the micro-blogging platform, Twitter was flooded with ‘earthquake in Delhi’ funny memes and tweets along with the trending hashtag #delhiearthquake. It looks like nothing can shake the spirit of true Dilliwalas! Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors Jolt National Capital, Noida, Gurugram and Surrounding Areas.

Ohhoo

Bas Bhi Karo

Testing Times for Delhi

Ab Bata Bhi Do

HEHHEHEHE (Crying Internally)

Dilliwalon Ki Baat Hi Kuch Aur Hai

Earthquake in Delhi 2nd in a week.#delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/Q21kEe0xXE — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) November 12, 2022

