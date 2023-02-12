Parents can go to any extent if they see their offspring in any kind of danger. A video going viral on social media shows two elephants rescuing a calf drowning in a pool at a zoo in South Korea's Seoul. The baby elephant falls into the pool while drinking water. Without wasting a moment, the mother, along with another elephant, rushes to the child's safety. The two adult elephants work together to save the baby elephant as it tries to keep its trunk above the water. The duo succeeds in saving the baby elephant. Baby Elephant Tickles Reporter on Camera in Africa; Heartwarming Video of the Sweet Encounter Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Elephants Rescue Calf Drowning in Pool:

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/hWS5QuwFgJ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)