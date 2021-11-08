Tesla owner Elon Musk on Monday responded to Ron Wyden with a NSFW tweet after the US senator had called for a tax on billionaires. In the latest erratic post, Musk tweeted, “Why does ur pp look like u just came?”. The Tesla chief's comment came a day after he held a Twitter poll on whether he should sell 10 percent shares of his company.

Wyden reacting to the poll, said, “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.” Notably, 57.9 percent of the total people who participated in the poll were of the opinion that Musk should sell 10 percent of Tesla’s share.

Tweet By Elon Musk:

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

