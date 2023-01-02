There have been various accounts of persons who allegedly travelled through time that were reported or circulated on the Internet. One such story is of John Titor, a famed time traveller who 'wore' clothing from the 2000s in an event held in the 1940s. However, The Snopes reported that all of the articles of clothing he's wearing in the picture, from the sunglasses to the Montreal Maroons shirt, were readily available at that time. The photograph was taken in Canada at the reopening of the South Fork Bridge and was part of the Barlorne-Pioneer Museum's exhibit called "The Past Lives Here," which started in 2004, the media outlet added. New COVID-19 Variant XXB Deadlier Than Other Variants? Government Alerts Public as Fake News, Misinformation Go Viral on Social Media.

John Titor Conspiracy Theory:

Some people believe this image is a genuine photo taken in 1941 showing a man wearing clothing from the 2000s. (It doesn't actually.) https://t.co/LjquN2a7Jk — snopes.com (@snopes) January 2, 2023

