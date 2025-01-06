The first Monday of 2025 is here, everyone! It comes with the inevitable Monday blues! For nearly two weeks, people around the world have been celebrating, attending gatherings, enjoying feasts with family and friends, and partying for Christmas and New Year. However, as the festive season comes to an end and the first Monday of 2025 arrives, many are not ready to face it. Netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts and express their emotions about the day. View the posts below. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

First Monday of This Year

Good morning May your first Monday of the year be full of blessings — Betty Nwabunike (@betty_nwabunike) January 6, 2025

Monday Blues Are Here Again!

It's happening folks. The first monday of the year blues is here! pic.twitter.com/alUSoA3KeA — The Lethargic Press (@LethargicP56200) January 5, 2025

First Monday of 2025?

First Monday of 2025? pic.twitter.com/YddjKWyvEh — DJ Kopeman (@DJKopemanUK) January 5, 2025

