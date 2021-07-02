Looks like Trump finally delivered on his word to start a new social media platform following his ban from Twitter. Or at least his former Spokesperson did. Jason Miller has started a new social media app called GETTR, which aims at promoting free speech without regulating content like other social media platforms. The news prompted hilarious reactions on Twitter.
Jason Miller launches GETTR, a new social media app for free speech. The upgraded app comes with a longer string. #GETTR #JasonMillerPayYourChildSupport pic.twitter.com/PEkwjOMclR
— Dad With No Filter 🇨🇦 (@JimmySaj) July 2, 2021
That's a good one
Me looking for my friends on #GETTR pic.twitter.com/YsgFGU8SSt
— Brian H.Yount ® (@brianhyount) July 2, 2021
A play on words
GUTTR: Your 100%, Guaranteed, Absolutely, You Can Trust Us Social Media Site For...https://t.co/8fYupNqSvm#GETTR pic.twitter.com/b1WPNfuvfu
— Charming Bastard (@StarlingBuchan1) July 2, 2021
Us too
I knew I've heard this before. pic.twitter.com/Pk2IcQT7zE
— Jaime (@JimmyBoy519) July 2, 2021
We don't know much about the app, but we do know it gets the inner grammar nazi out
When English is not your first language. Actual App Store description of #GETTR pic.twitter.com/1HUidwSIQO
— Bruce Wayne (@xmasboyvt) July 2, 2021
That's commitment
Downloading #gettr
Don't misunderstand me, Downloading so that I can Give 1 star😬 pic.twitter.com/u0vvqqNz9G
— ArJuN_vS (@ArtronicsYT) July 1, 2021
Who Wouldn't
Bastion of free speech #GETTR has already canceled Hitler. pic.twitter.com/DCT31EM0MB
— PullTheStrings! (@PsychicWhoosh) July 1, 2021
