Ghost of Yotei will be available on PS5 from October 2, 2025. Players who are interested can preorder the game by visiting the official PlayStation website. The standard edition is priced at INR 4,999, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for INR 5,599. The Digital Deluxe Edition will offer Snake Armour, Sword Kit, Digital Deluxe Armour Dye, Traveller's Map, Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle, and more. The game is set in the landscapes of Atsu, located at the northern edge of Japan. Ghost of Yotei offers a blend of action, exploration, and strategy. PlayStation said, “Engage in melee and ranged combat while building an exciting arsenal of weapons.” PUBG Mobile UNFAIL Mode Arrives, Features Thrilling Pursuit and Escape Gameplay; Check Details.

Ghost of Yotei Release Date on PS5

Discover a bold, new story of a warrior in Japan who is on a mission of vengeance all her own. Available on PS5 October 2, 2025. Pre-order Now or Learn More: https://t.co/zL96q2H47f#PlayStationIndia #HandsOnPS5 #GhostofYötei pic.twitter.com/tknEi4RTOw — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) September 28, 2025

