Pepsi is bringing the holiday cheer with a first-of-its-kind holiday-themed Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread flavour. The new flavour aims to bring the classic charm and essence of the holiday-favourite gingerbread to life through the blend of cinnamon and ginger for a festive and heartwarming touch. However, this will be a limited edition, and hence it won’t be available for long. The drink is all set to make its debut on December 4, and no, it will not be available at any store. Instead, the limited-edition flavour can only be purchased by buying two ten packs of Pepsi minis on Pepsi’s TikTok shop to get one Zero Sugar Gingerbread Pepsi can for free (available till stocks last). Or you can get your hand on a free can by entering the giveaway from December 4–12 on Pepsi.com. Pepsi’s Peeps-Flavoured Soda! ‘One-of-a-Kind’ New Marshmallow-Flavoured Cola Disgust Netizens, Funny Memes and Hilarious Posts Roasting the Beverage Brand Go Viral.

Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Flavour

Pepsi announced a soda with the flavor of gingerbread cookies The holiday novelty will be released on December 4. pic.twitter.com/035nzsePZf — The Tibetan (@TheTib3tan) November 25, 2024

Pepsi Brings the Holiday Cheer

Pepsi has a new GINGERBREAD soda dropping on December 4th! This will be two ways to get it: 1. Get a FREE Can by purchasing two 10 packs of Pepsi Mini Cans via the @pepsi TikTok shop. 2. Enter to win a can through https://t.co/dgkpmNY5Lt starting 12/4. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/8CVo6PsdvW — Snackolator (@snackolator) November 21, 2024

Gingerbread Pepsi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)