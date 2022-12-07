It has become a yearly ritual to reflect on the best moments, experiences, news, people and trends that flashed our collective interest through Year in Search! The list of Google Year in Search 2022 is finally here. The Top-10 Globally Most-Searched Plants and Fungi list is topped by the predominantly hybrid roses, Garden Roses, in the first position, while China rose in the 10th spot. It shows people widely searched for mushrooms, passion flowers and devil's ivy too in the past 12 months. You can use Google Lens to explore more about these species of flora and fungi. Google Year in Search 2022: From Nupur Sharma to Rishi Sunak to Abdu Rozik, Top-10 Most-Searched People in India.

List of Top-10 Globally Most-Searched Plants and Fungi

