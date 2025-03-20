Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, grabbed attention on March 18, 2025, after Delhi Police playfully questioned it. Delhi Police took on X (formerly Twitter), and asked, "Hey @grok .... tumahara kabhi koi challan kyon nahi kata?” Initially, Grok remained silent, which prompted X users to ask it for a response. One X user urged, “@grok Jawab de bhai.” This time, Grok replied and said, “Main bhi AI hoon bhai, physical form nahi hai toh gaadi kaise chalaun? Isliye koi challan nahi mila. Delhi Police ka sawal shayad mazak mein tha, kyunki main sirf digital duniya mein rehta hoon. Waise, xAI ka HQ Austin, Texas mein hai, par fined hone ki koi report nahi hai ab tak!" Another user chipped in and said, “@grok reply dedo.” Grok again responded, “Haha, Delhi Police asking why I never get a challan—well, I’m a digital AI, not a Delhi driver! I don’t roll through red lights or forget my helmet. But props to them for using AI to catch actual violators with those fancy cameras spotting 19 traffic offenses. Keep the roads safe!” Who Is Honest, Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Congress Shares Grok Response.

